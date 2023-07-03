KO’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About The Coca-Cola Company’s Performance

The current stock price for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $60.22. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $60.35 after opening at $60.00. It dipped to a low of $59.87 before ultimately closing at $60.02.

The Coca-Cola Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $65.47 on 08/19/22, and the lowest price during that time was $54.01, recorded on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of KO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Coca-Cola Company’s current trading price is -8.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $54.01 and $65.47. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 19.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 13.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 262.60B and boasts a workforce of 82500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Coca-Cola Company

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating The Coca-Cola Company as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.42, with a change in price of +0.05. Similarly, The Coca-Cola Company recorded 13,736,962 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.08%.

KO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KO stands at 1.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

KO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company over the last 50 days is at 15.20%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 18.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.57% and 39.20%, respectively.

KO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -5.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KO has fallen by 0.94%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.60%.