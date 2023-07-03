KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. KeyCorp’s current trading price is -54.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.53 and $20.30. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 19.08 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 23.03 million observed over the last three months.

KeyCorp (KEY) currently has a stock price of $9.24. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.48 after opening at $9.48. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.23 before it closed at $9.33.

KeyCorp’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.30 on 02/02/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $8.53 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.62B and boasts a workforce of 18220 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.53, with a change in price of -10.54. Similarly, KeyCorp recorded 23,679,049 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.29%.

How KEY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KEY stands at 1.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.92.

KEY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of KeyCorp over the past 50 days is 18.77%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.72% and 8.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

KEY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -46.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -46.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KEY has leaped by -1.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.18%.