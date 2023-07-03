Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kenvue Inc.’s current trading price is -6.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.75 and $27.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.1 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 5.49 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) currently stands at $26.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.66 after starting at $26.04. The stock’s lowest price was $25.97 before closing at $26.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kenvue Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Kenvue Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KVUE stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

KVUE Stock Stochastic Average

KVUE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.33%. The price of KVUE fallen by 2.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.55%.