JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current trading price is 0.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.60%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $101.28 and $144.34. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 14.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 11.06 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) currently stands at $145.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $146.00 after starting at $144.60. The stock’s lowest price was $143.66 before closing at $143.43.

The market performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $144.34 on 06/30/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $101.28 on 10/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 410.68B and boasts a workforce of 296877 employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 136.96, with a change in price of +3.52. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded 12,722,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.05%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 76.66% and 62.18% respectively.

JPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.80%. The price of JPM fallen by 7.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.75%.