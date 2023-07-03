Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Johnson & Johnson’s current trading price is -9.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $150.11 and $181.04. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.9 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is currently priced at $163.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $165.94 after opening at $164.86. The day’s lowest price was $164.35 before the stock closed at $165.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $181.04 on 12/14/22 and the lowest value was $150.11 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 427.15B and boasts a workforce of 152700 employees.

Johnson & Johnson: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Johnson & Johnson as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 159.20, with a change in price of -0.21. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson recorded 7,361,089 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JNJ stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

JNJ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Johnson & Johnson’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.49%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.38% and 81.30% respectively.

JNJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JNJ has fallen by 5.66%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.21%.