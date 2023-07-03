JD.com Inc. (JD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. JD.com Inc.’s current trading price is -49.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.57 and $67.87 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 13.42 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 11.76 million over the last three months.

The stock of JD.com Inc. (JD) is currently priced at $34.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $34.49 after opening at $34.19. The day’s lowest price was $33.85 before the stock closed at $34.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, JD.com Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $67.87 on 08/26/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $31.57 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.84B and boasts a workforce of 450679 employees.

JD.com Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 37 analysts are rating JD.com Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.85, with a change in price of -22.60. Similarly, JD.com Inc. recorded 11,302,087 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, JD.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.14%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.61% and 29.24%, respectively.

JD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -39.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.22%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JD has fallen by 4.69%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.12%.