Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Invivyd Inc.’s current trading price is -78.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.98 and $4.90. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.63 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.37 million observed over the last three months.

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) has a current stock price of $1.05. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.17 after opening at $1.13. The stock’s low for the day was $1.05, and it eventually closed at $1.13.

Invivyd Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.90 on 08/22/22, with the lowest value being $0.98 on 06/23/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.08M and boasts a workforce of 84 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4299, with a change in price of -0.9700. Similarly, Invivyd Inc. recorded 314,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.02%.

How IVVD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVVD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IVVD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Invivyd Inc. over the last 50 days is at 7.76%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 11.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.39% and 18.43%, respectively.

IVVD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -30.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -28.08%. The price of IVVD leaped by -41.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.87%.