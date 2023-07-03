How Analyst Ratings Affect RenovoRx Inc. Inc. (RNXT) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 17.71%. The price of RNXT increased 21.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.32%.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) stock is currently valued at $2.26. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.40 after opening at $2.37. The stock briefly dropped to $2.15 before ultimately closing at $2.45.

RenovoRx Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.74 on 03/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.50 on 12/06/22.

52-week price history of RNXT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. RenovoRx Inc.’s current trading price is -60.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.50 and $5.74. The RenovoRx Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.57 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.95M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.97, with a change in price of -0.89. Similarly, RenovoRx Inc. recorded 389,125 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.25%.

RNXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RNXT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RNXT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, RenovoRx Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 34.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.03% and 57.70%, respectively.