HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -57.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.68 and $2.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.38 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is $0.88. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.9099 after an opening price of $0.82. The stock briefly fell to $0.81 before ending the session at $0.80.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.05 on 05/12/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.68 on 04/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.56M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0130, with a change in price of -0.1195. Similarly, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. recorded 937,520 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOOK stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HOOK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.60%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.61% and 5.81%, respectively.

HOOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 8.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.20%. The price of HOOK leaped by -32.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.39%.