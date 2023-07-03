Groupon Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 171.98M Market Cap

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has a current stock price of $5.91. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.40 after opening at $6.35. The stock’s low for the day was $5.86, and it eventually closed at $6.28.

Groupon Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $14.85 on 08/09/22, with the lowest value being $2.89 on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of GRPN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Groupon Inc.’s current trading price is -60.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.89 and $14.85. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.07 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.35 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 75.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 171.98M and boasts a workforce of 2904 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Groupon Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Groupon Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.99, with a change in price of -2.22. Similarly, Groupon Inc. recorded 1,254,758 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.31%.

GRPN Stock Stochastic Average

Groupon Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 86.04%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.59% and 77.13%, respectively.

GRPN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -31.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.85%. The price of GRPN fallen by 9.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.65%.