Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Grab Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -15.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.19 and $4.03 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.7 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 17.18 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is $3.41. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.44 after an opening price of $3.39. The stock briefly fell to $3.35 before ending the session at $3.43.

Grab Holdings Limited experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.03 on 01/17/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.19 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.78B and boasts a workforce of 11934 employees.

Grab Holdings Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Grab Holdings Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.12, with a change in price of -0.09. Similarly, Grab Holdings Limited recorded 16,212,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRAB stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

GRAB Stock Stochastic Average

Grab Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.87%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.68% and 67.22%, respectively.

GRAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 5.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.23%. The price of GRAB fallen by 14.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.56%.