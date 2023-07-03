Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -63.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.12 and $4.91 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.91 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 21.62 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $1.78. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.92 after an opening price of $1.81. The stock briefly fell to $1.81 before ending the session at $1.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.91 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.12 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.68B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4677, with a change in price of -0.2100. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 21,039,330 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.16%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.46% and 53.07%, respectively.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 5.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.89%. The price of DNA fallen by 6.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 12.26%.