General Motors Company (GM) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. General Motors Company’s current trading price is -10.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $30.33 and $43.63. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.4 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 13.93 million observed over the last three months.

General Motors Company (GM) currently has a stock price of $39.09. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $38.86 after opening at $38.31. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.002 before it closed at $38.56.

General Motors Company’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $43.63 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $30.33 on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

General Motors Company (GM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.59B and boasts a workforce of 167000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for General Motors Company

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating General Motors Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.95, with a change in price of -2.30. Similarly, General Motors Company recorded 14,043,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.56%.

How GM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GM stands at 1.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

GM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of General Motors Company over the past 50 days is 99.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 95.86% and 94.97%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GM has fallen by 18.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.51%.