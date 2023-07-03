G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s current trading price is -23.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.12%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $11.60 and $25.23. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.61 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.53 million over the last three months.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has a current stock price of $19.27. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $20.7897 after opening at $20.63. The stock’s low for the day was $19.205, and it eventually closed at $20.55.

In terms of market performance, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $25.23 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $11.60 on 12/02/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 850.77M and boasts a workforce of 3600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.62, with a change in price of +2.70. Similarly, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. recorded 602,434 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.29%.

How GIII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GIII stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

GIII Stock Stochastic Average

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 64.16%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.70% and 65.82%, respectively.

GIII Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 40.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 48.57%. The price of GIII fallen by 19.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.52%.