First Horizon Corporation Inc. (FHN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -52.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -52.29%. The price of FHN increased 11.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.70%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) stock is currently valued at $11.69. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.405 after opening at $11.35. The stock briefly dropped to $11.09 before ultimately closing at $11.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $24.92 on 11/30/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.99 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of FHN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. First Horizon Corporation’s current trading price is -53.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.99 and $24.92. The First Horizon Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 2.77 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 12.65 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.00B and boasts a workforce of 7397 employees.

First Horizon Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating First Horizon Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.05, with a change in price of -13.01. Similarly, First Horizon Corporation recorded 11,770,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.59%.

FHN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FHN stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

FHN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, First Horizon Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.75%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.01%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.62% and 50.63%, respectively.