ET: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ET has fallen by 1.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.94%.

At present, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has a stock price of $12.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.85 after an opening price of $12.82. The day’s lowest price was $12.68, and it closed at $12.70.

Energy Transfer LP experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.67 on 01/24/23 and the lowest value was $9.15 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of ET Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Energy Transfer LP’s current trading price is -6.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.15 and $13.67. The Energy Transfer LP’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 2.58 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 9.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.24B and boasts a workforce of 12565 employees.

Energy Transfer LP: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Energy Transfer LP as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.64, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, Energy Transfer LP recorded 10,601,719 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.12%.

ET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ET stands at 1.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.74.

ET Stock Stochastic Average

Energy Transfer LP’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.13%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.19% and 54.22%, respectively.