Ebix Inc.: Rising -17.21% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has a current stock price of $25.20. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $28.267 after opening at $27.40. The stock’s low for the day was $24.36, and it eventually closed at $26.94.

In terms of market performance, Ebix Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.44 on 11/10/22, while the lowest value was $11.74 on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of EBIX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ebix Inc.’s current trading price is -17.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $11.74 and $30.44. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 95.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 799.09M and boasts a workforce of 10521 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.80, with a change in price of +5.56. Similarly, Ebix Inc. recorded 495,139 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.31%.

EBIX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBIX stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EBIX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ebix Inc. over the past 50 days is 76.64%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.76%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.46% and 89.97%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EBIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 26.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.42%. The price of EBIX fallen by 26.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.28%.