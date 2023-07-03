Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -28.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.61%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.48 and $15.63. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.54 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) currently stands at $11.25. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.52 after starting at $10.54. The stock’s lowest price was $10.39 before closing at $10.43.

In terms of market performance, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.63 on 09/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.48 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 669.15M and boasts a workforce of 122 employees.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Dyne Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.19, with a change in price of -2.78. Similarly, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. recorded 467,136 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DYN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DYN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 28.05%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.27% and 15.29%, respectively.

DYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.93%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.09%. The price of DYN leaped by -13.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.14%.