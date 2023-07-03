DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. DISH Network Corporation’s current trading price is -66.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.83 and $20.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.77 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 13.02 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is currently priced at $6.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.82 after opening at $6.76. The day’s lowest price was $6.495 before the stock closed at $6.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DISH Network Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $20.35 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $5.83 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.46B and boasts a workforce of 14200 employees.

DISH Network Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating DISH Network Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.62, with a change in price of -7.81. Similarly, DISH Network Corporation recorded 11,003,661 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DISH stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

DISH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, DISH Network Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.32%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 41.86% and 38.91% respectively.

DISH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -51.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DISH has fallen by 7.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.21%.