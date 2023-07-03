Digital Turbine Inc. Inc. (APPS) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -39.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.76%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APPS has fallen by 1.53%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.52%.

The stock of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is currently priced at $9.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.765 after opening at $8.90. The day’s lowest price was $8.88 before the stock closed at $8.61.

Digital Turbine Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $25.00 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $7.72 on 05/26/23.

52-week price history of APPS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current trading price is -62.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.72 and $25.00. The Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 5.47 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 939.79M and boasts a workforce of 777 employees.

Digital Turbine Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Digital Turbine Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.22, with a change in price of -7.50. Similarly, Digital Turbine Inc. recorded 2,514,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.70%.

APPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APPS stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

APPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Digital Turbine Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.64%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.81%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.15% and 50.21%, respectively.