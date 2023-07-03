D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -84.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 421.20%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.40 and $13.23. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.07 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) currently stands at $2.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.1871 after starting at $2.14. The stock’s lowest price was $2.07 before closing at $2.09.

In terms of market performance, D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 210.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 290.26M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.97, with a change in price of +0.81. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 3,684,984 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.80%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for D-Wave Quantum Inc. over the last 50 days is 72.85%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.35% and 58.95%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 43.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 41.44%. The price of QBTS fallen by 36.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.46%.