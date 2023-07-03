CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Shares Reel: 21.94% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 1.10B Market Cap

The stock price for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) currently stands at $10.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.3799 after starting at $10.05. The stock’s lowest price was $10.00 before closing at $7.84.

The market performance of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.22 on 06/30/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.66 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of CBAY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -2.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 312.04%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.66 and $11.22. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 18.4 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.62 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10B and boasts a workforce of 63 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.03, with a change in price of +2.60. Similarly, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,833,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.14%.

Examining CBAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CBAY stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

CBAY Stock Stochastic Average

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.49% and 29.61%, respectively.

CBAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 74.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 97.65%. The price of CBAY fallen by 21.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 37.74%.