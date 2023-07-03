Cybin Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has a stock price of $0.43. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.39 after an opening price of $0.37. The day’s lowest price was $0.36, and it closed at $0.38.

Cybin Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.14 on 09/01/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.21 on 06/06/23.

52-week price history of CYBN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cybin Inc.’s current trading price is -62.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.21 to $1.14. In the Healthcare sector, the Cybin Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.49M and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3587, with a change in price of -0.0250. Similarly, Cybin Inc. recorded 1,505,172 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.56%.

Examining CYBN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CYBN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CYBN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cybin Inc. over the last 50 days is 82.69%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 82.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.59% and 95.34%, respectively.

CYBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 45.41%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CYBN has fallen by 62.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.00%.