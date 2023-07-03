CSCO’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CSCO has fallen by 4.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.80%.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $52.56 on 04/03/23 and a low of $38.60 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CSCO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -1.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$38.60 and $52.56. The Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 18.18 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 18.66 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 209.44B and boasts a workforce of 83300 employees.

Cisco Systems Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Cisco Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.23, with a change in price of +4.17. Similarly, Cisco Systems Inc. recorded 19,074,510 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.77%.

CSCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSCO stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

CSCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cisco Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.29%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.34% and 56.01%, respectively.