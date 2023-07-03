Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -38.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.55 and $116.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 24.52 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 14.89 million over the last three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock is currently valued at $71.55. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $74.97 after opening at $73.80. The stock briefly dropped to $68.15 before ultimately closing at $72.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $116.30 on 08/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $31.55 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.39B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Coinbase Global Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Coinbase Global Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.53, with a change in price of -3.04. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,338,539 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Coinbase Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.02%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.50% and 90.00%, respectively.

COIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 102.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 119.95%. The price of COIN increased 15.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.40%.