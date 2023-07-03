Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Citigroup Inc.’s current trading price is -15.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $40.01 and $54.56 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 15.05 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 15.09 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Citigroup Inc. (C) is $46.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $46.80 after an opening price of $46.78. The stock briefly fell to $46.03 before ending the session at $46.29.

Citigroup Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $54.56 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $40.01 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Citigroup Inc. (C) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 89.51B and boasts a workforce of 240000 employees.

Citigroup Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Citigroup Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.46, with a change in price of -4.82. Similarly, Citigroup Inc. recorded 17,355,150 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for C stands at 1.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.45.

C Stock Stochastic Average

Citigroup Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 36.75%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.21% and 40.57%, respectively.

C Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 1.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.18%. The price of C fallen by 3.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.04%.