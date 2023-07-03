Home  »  Industry   »  Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock: Navig...

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is 6.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 212.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.43 and $15.98. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.39 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.84 million observed over the last three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) currently has a stock price of $16.95. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.01 after opening at $16.18. The lowest recorded price for the day was $16.02 before it closed at $15.54.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $15.98 on 06/30/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.43 on 10/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.60B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.07, with a change in price of +6.27. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 1,967,367 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.71%.

How CUK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CUK stands at 5.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.44.

CUK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & plc over the past 50 days is 99.35%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.07%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 96.64% and 91.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CUK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 135.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 147.81%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CUK has fallen by 70.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.86%.

