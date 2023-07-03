Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -92.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -7.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.18 and $2.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.15 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is $0.17. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.1852 after an opening price of $0.1845. The stock briefly fell to $0.1601 before ending the session at $0.18.

Borqs Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.10 on 07/01/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.18 on 06/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.86M and boasts a workforce of 315 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2394, with a change in price of -0.1915. Similarly, Borqs Technologies Inc. recorded 1,434,882 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.57%.

BRQS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.13%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.40% and 16.20% respectively.

BRQS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -20.23% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.99%. The price of BRQS leaped by -23.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -19.02%.