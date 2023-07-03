BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -65.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 305.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.58 and $6.77. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 9.32 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is $2.35. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.55 after opening at $2.51. The stock touched a low of $2.33 before closing at $2.35.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.77 on 02/06/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.58 on 12/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 338.96M and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.65, with a change in price of -2.57. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. recorded 8,158,345 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.23%.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 31.31%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 53.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.34% and 57.31%, respectively.

BBAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 248.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 271.37%. The price of BBAI fallen by 12.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.07%.