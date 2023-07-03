Behind SoundHound AI Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

SoundHound AI Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.11 on 06/29/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.93 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -10.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 389.25%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.93 and $5.11. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 21.79 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 15.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 130.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.04B and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.92, with a change in price of +0.52. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 15,286,549 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.90%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

SoundHound AI Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.59%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.64% and 83.96%, respectively.

SOUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 157.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 355.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SOUN has fallen by 49.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.32%.