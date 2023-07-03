BB Stock: Exploring BlackBerry Limited’s Growth

BlackBerry Limited experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.20 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.17 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of BB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BlackBerry Limited’s current trading price is -23.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.17 to $7.20. In the Technology sector, the BlackBerry Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 12.02 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.05 million over the past three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.00B and boasts a workforce of 3325 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.49, with a change in price of +1.12. Similarly, BlackBerry Limited recorded 5,321,054 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.40%.

Examining BB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BB stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, BlackBerry Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 89.95%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 61.77% and 47.12% respectively.

BB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 69.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 73.90%. The price of BB fallen by 3.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.45%.