Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bank of America Corporation’s current trading price is -25.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $26.32 and $38.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 50.27 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 49.56 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has a stock price of $28.69. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $29.105 after an opening price of $28.94. The day’s lowest price was $28.67, and it closed at $28.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bank of America Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $38.60 on 11/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $26.32 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 223.93B and boasts a workforce of 217000 employees.

Bank of America Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Bank of America Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.82, with a change in price of -7.68. Similarly, Bank of America Corporation recorded 55,777,707 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAC stands at 2.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

BAC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bank of America Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 54.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 44.37% and 38.86% respectively.

BAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -13.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BAC has fallen by 3.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.39%.