Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -11.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.23%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.30 and $3.91. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 23.67 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 25.4 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $3.46. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.49 after opening at $3.42. The stock touched a low of $3.40 before closing at $3.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Banco Bradesco S.A. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $3.91 on 10/05/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.30, recorded on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.56B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bradesco S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.90, with a change in price of +0.80. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 27,866,115 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.08%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.44%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 50.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.10% and 48.57%, respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.71%. The price of BBD fallen by 13.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.32%.