AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. AT&T Inc.’s current trading price is -25.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $14.46 and $21.39. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 40.42 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 38.97 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of AT&T Inc. (T) is $15.95. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $16.035 after opening at $16.00. The stock touched a low of $15.83 before closing at $15.98.

AT&T Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $21.39 on 07/01/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $14.46 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AT&T Inc. (T) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 112.60B and boasts a workforce of 160700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for AT&T Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating AT&T Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.72, with a change in price of -3.63. Similarly, AT&T Inc. recorded 35,284,555 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.54%.

How T’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for T stands at 1.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

T Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AT&T Inc. over the last 50 days is at 28.42%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.29% and 77.34%, respectively.

T Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.46%. The price of T fallen by 1.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.24%.