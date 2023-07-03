ASTI’s Stock Rollercoaster: -91.84% loss in 6 Months, surged 6.07% in 5 Days

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -92.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -91.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASTI has fallen by 9.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.07%.

The current stock price for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is $0.12. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.14 after opening at $0.136. It dipped to a low of $0.118 before ultimately closing at $0.14.

The stock market performance of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $18.01 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.10, recorded on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of ASTI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -99.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.98%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.10 and $18.01. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.05 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.7 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.88M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3384, with a change in price of -0.9860. Similarly, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. recorded 1,245,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.83%.

ASTI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 7.23%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.54% and 66.29%, respectively.