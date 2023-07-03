Argo Blockchain plc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) current stock price is $1.60. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.78 after opening at $1.73. The stock’s lowest point was $1.515 before it closed at $1.75.

Argo Blockchain plc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.95 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.36, recorded on 12/16/22.

52-week price history of ARBK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Argo Blockchain plc’s current trading price is -76.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 344.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.36 and $6.95. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.11M and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Argo Blockchain plc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Argo Blockchain plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4861, with a change in price of -1.0600. Similarly, Argo Blockchain plc recorded 228,141 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.85%.

ARBK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARBK stands at 13.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 11.49.

ARBK Stock Stochastic Average

Argo Blockchain plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 79.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.11% and 86.92%, respectively.

ARBK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 48.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 118.01%. The price of ARBK increased 33.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.62%.