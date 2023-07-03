Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current trading price is 2.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 302.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.48 and $5.82. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.15 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.84 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is $5.96. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $6.94 after an opening price of $5.69. The stock briefly fell to $5.69 before ending the session at $5.43.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.82 on 06/30/23 and the lowest value was $1.48 on 07/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 208.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 165.63M and boasts a workforce of 2213 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.60, with a change in price of +3.31. Similarly, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. recorded 671,677 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +124.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAOI stands at 0.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AAOI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. over the last 50 days is 81.65%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 79.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.05% and 82.94%, respectively.

AAOI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 215.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 242.53%. The price of AAOI fallen by 168.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 37.33%.