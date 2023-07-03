Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Tilray Brands Inc. Inc. (TLRY) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -42.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TLRY has leaped by -6.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.63%.

At present, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has a stock price of $1.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.61 after an opening price of $1.61. The day’s lowest price was $1.52, and it closed at $1.61.

Tilray Brands Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.12 on 12/05/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.50 on 06/21/23.

52-week price history of TLRY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tilray Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -69.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.50 and $5.12. The Tilray Brands Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 18.61 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 13.62 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.01B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3579, with a change in price of -1.6300. Similarly, Tilray Brands Inc. recorded 13,193,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.10%.

TLRY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLRY stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

TLRY Stock Stochastic Average

Tilray Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.40%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.25% and 24.74%, respectively.