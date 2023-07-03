Amazon.com Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 107.62: Will the Stock Break Through?

The present stock price for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $130.36. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $131.245 after an opening price of $129.47. The stock briefly fell to $128.95 before ending the session at $127.90.

The market performance of Amazon.com Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $146.57 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $81.43 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of AMZN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Amazon.com Inc.’s current trading price is -11.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $81.43 to $146.57. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Amazon.com Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 53.85 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.62.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1349.46B and boasts a workforce of 1541000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Amazon.com Inc.

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Amazon.com Inc. as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.62, with a change in price of +28.18. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. recorded 61,490,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.58%.

Examining AMZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMZN stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

AMZN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Amazon.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.28%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 79.55% and 78.16% respectively.

AMZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 55.19% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 59.33%. The price of AMZN fallen by 8.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.80%.