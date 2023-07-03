AAL’s Market Moves: 41.04% YTD Growth, 45.62% 6-Month gain, 21.38% in 30 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 41.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 45.62%. The price of AAL fallen by 21.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.33%.

The stock price for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) currently stands at $17.94. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $17.99 after starting at $17.72. The stock’s lowest price was $17.6715 before closing at $17.60.

American Airlines Group Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.98 on 06/30/23 and the lowest value was $11.65 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of AAL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -0.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.97%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $11.65 and $17.98. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 18.57 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 24.93 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.68B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

American Airlines Group Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.94, with a change in price of +1.02. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 23,161,256 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.03%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.06%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.45% and 94.81%, respectively.