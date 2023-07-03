A Tale of Resilience: Marvell Technology Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is $60.65. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $60.105 after opening at $59.30. The stock touched a low of $59.16 before closing at $59.78.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $67.99 on 05/30/23, and the lowest price during that time was $33.75, recorded on 01/06/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of MRVL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Marvell Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -10.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $33.75 and $67.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.43 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 14.96 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.91B and boasts a workforce of 7418 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Marvell Technology Inc.

As of right now, 25 analysts are rating Marvell Technology Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.53, with a change in price of +13.61. Similarly, Marvell Technology Inc. recorded 13,965,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.09%.

MRVL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRVL stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

MRVL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Marvell Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 75.55%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.47% and 39.33%, respectively.

MRVL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 63.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 64.98%. The price of MRVL leaped by -0.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.01%.