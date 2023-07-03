A Deep Dive into Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock Performance

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has a current stock price of $261.77. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $264.45 after opening at $260.60. The stock’s low for the day was $259.89, and it eventually closed at $257.50.

Tesla Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $314.67 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $101.81 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of TSLA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -16.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $101.81 and $314.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 111.99 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 139.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 825.62B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Tesla Inc.

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 197.75, with a change in price of +67.01. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 147,192,672 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.41%.

TSLA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tesla Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 87.79%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.64% and 71.87%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 112.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 132.25%. The price of TSLA fallen by 28.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.01%.