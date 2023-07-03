A Closer Look at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Gains

Opendoor Technologies Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.39 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $0.92 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of OPEN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -37.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 338.39%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.92 and $6.39. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 25.55 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 24.31 million over the past three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 146.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.54B and boasts a workforce of 2570 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.03, with a change in price of +1.63. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc. recorded 24,204,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +68.20%.

Examining OPEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 3.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.47.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.94%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.70% and 88.37%, respectively.

OPEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 246.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 282.86%. The price of OPEN fallen by 52.27% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 37.20%.