22nd Century Group Inc. Inc. (XXII) Price Performance: How to Use Technical Analysis to Make Trading Decisions

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -58.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -53.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XXII has leaped by -38.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.87%.

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is currently priced at $0.38. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.408 after opening at $0.37. The day’s lowest price was $0.342 before the stock closed at $0.35.

22nd Century Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.32 on 07/06/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.34 on 06/30/23.

52-week price history of XXII Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current trading price is -83.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.34 and $2.32. The 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 6.15 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.55M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

22nd Century Group Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating 22nd Century Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7195, with a change in price of -0.6473. Similarly, 22nd Century Group Inc. recorded 1,817,272 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.84%.

XXII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XXII stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XXII Stock Stochastic Average

22nd Century Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.88%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.94% and 4.92%, respectively.

