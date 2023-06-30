Home  »  Stock   »  Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Stock: Uncoverin...

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Worthington Industries Inc.’s current trading price is 5.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $38.01 and $65.17. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.15 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) currently stands at $69.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $70.655 after starting at $66.00. The stock’s lowest price was $65.7601 before closing at $63.37.

Worthington Industries Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $65.17 on 06/29/23 and the lowest value was $38.01 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.42B and boasts a workforce of 8400 employees.

Worthington Industries Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Worthington Industries Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.67, with a change in price of +7.32. Similarly, Worthington Industries Inc. recorded 174,846 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOR stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

WOR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Worthington Industries Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 89.40%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.19% and 83.70% respectively.

WOR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 38.81%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 38.03%. The price of WOR fallen by 20.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.65%.

