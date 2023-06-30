UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. UWM Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is -11.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.84 and $6.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.83 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.24 million over the last three months.

The stock price for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) currently stands at $5.65. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.845 after starting at $5.82. The stock’s lowest price was $5.63 before closing at $5.82.

UWM Holdings Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.35 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.84 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.00B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

UWM Holdings Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating UWM Holdings Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.05, with a change in price of +0.92. Similarly, UWM Holdings Corporation recorded 1,172,855 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UWMC stands at 59.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 58.58.

UWMC Stock Stochastic Average

UWM Holdings Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 57.10%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.92% and 76.74%, respectively.

UWMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 70.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 65.69%. The price of UWMC fallen by 8.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.40%.