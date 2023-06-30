UNCY’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 133.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 151.98%. The price of UNCY leaped by -5.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.44%.

Currently, the stock price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is $1.26. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.73 after opening at $1.73. The stock touched a low of $1.64 before closing at $1.65.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.87 on 03/10/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.40, recorded on 01/05/23.

52-week price history of UNCY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -56.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 214.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.40 and $2.87. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.63M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4580, with a change in price of +0.7100. Similarly, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. recorded 3,705,022 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +133.96%.

UNCY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 13.38%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 50.95% and 65.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.