TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -86.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.32 and $2.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

The stock price for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) currently stands at $0.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.3474 after starting at $0.3474. The stock’s lowest price was $0.266 before closing at $0.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.32 on 08/16/22 and a low of $0.32 for the same time frame on 06/29/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.03M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1950, with a change in price of -1.3670. Similarly, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 175,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.86%.

TCON Stock Stochastic Average

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.80% and 3.56%, respectively.

TCON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -79.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -78.96%. The price of TCON leaped by -47.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.33%.