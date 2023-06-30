The Significance of Moving Averages in TotalEnergies SE Inc. (TTE) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.09% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TTE has leaped by -1.37%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.63%.

The stock of TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is currently priced at $57.06. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $57.07 after opening at $56.83. The day’s lowest price was $56.445 before the stock closed at $56.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TotalEnergies SE ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $65.05 on 01/18/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $43.84 on 09/28/22.

52-week price history of TTE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TotalEnergies SE’s current trading price is -12.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$43.84 and $65.05. The TotalEnergies SE’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 1.87 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.44 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 145.93B and boasts a workforce of 101279 employees.

TotalEnergies SE: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating TotalEnergies SE as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.64, with a change in price of -3.54. Similarly, TotalEnergies SE recorded 1,603,585 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.84%.

TTE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTE stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

TTE Stock Stochastic Average

TotalEnergies SE’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 13.20%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.98%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.06% and 26.53%, respectively.