The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s current trading price is -0.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $195.24 and $265.64 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.38 million over the last three months.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) stock is currently valued at $264.04. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $262.37 after opening at $255.35. The stock briefly dropped to $255.12 before ultimately closing at $261.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Sherwin-Williams Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $265.64 on 12/13/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $195.24 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.66B and boasts a workforce of 64366 employees.

The Sherwin-Williams Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating The Sherwin-Williams Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 230.24, with a change in price of +20.88. Similarly, The Sherwin-Williams Company recorded 1,434,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHW stands at 3.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.03.

SHW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.10%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.78% and 93.05%, respectively.

SHW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.18%. The price of SHW increased 15.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.88%.